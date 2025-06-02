Ranbir Kapoor to lead ‘Dhoom 4’; Ayan Mukerji likely to direct YRF’s high-octane action sequel

The adrenaline-fuelled world of Dhoom is revving up again. Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited action thriller Dhoom 4 is finally showing signs of life, with Ranbir Kapoor confirmed to headline the fourth instalment of the iconic franchise. The film is currently in the scripting stage, with Aditya Chopra and writer Shridhar Raghavan fine-tuning a story they believe can live up to the mammoth expectations surrounding the project.

Dhoom 4 revs back to life with Ranbir Kapoor in lead

Although the film was announced years ago, Dhoom 4 had been stuck in development limbo—until recently. With Ranbir Kapoor now attached and buzz around the project gaining momentum, the wheels are officially in motion. According to industry insiders, the shoot is expected to begin in April 2026, with a targeted release in 2027. If all goes according to plan, the film will be wrapped by the end of next year.