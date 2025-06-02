Ranbir Kapoor to lead ‘Dhoom 4’; Ayan Mukerji likely to direct YRF’s high-octane action sequel

The adrenaline-fuelled world of Dhoom is revving up again. Yash Raj Films’ much-awaited action thriller Dhoom 4 is finally showing signs of life, with Ranbir Kapoor confirmed to headline the fourth instalment of the iconic franchise. The film is currently in the scripting stage, with Aditya Chopra and writer Shridhar Raghavan fine-tuning a story they believe can live up to the mammoth expectations surrounding the project.
Although the film was announced years ago, Dhoom 4 had been stuck in development limbo—until recently. With Ranbir Kapoor now attached and buzz around the project gaining momentum, the wheels are officially in motion. According to industry insiders, the shoot is expected to begin in April 2026, with a targeted release in 2027. If all goes according to plan, the film will be wrapped by the end of next year.
Meanwhile, director Ayan Mukerji, best known for Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Brahmastra, is reportedly the frontrunner to helm the project. An official announcement is expected after the release of YRF’s War 2, which hits theatres during the Independence Day weekend in 2025.
As for Ranbir Kapoor, the actor is currently juggling an enviable lineup. He’s presently filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, after which he’ll wrap up Ramayana 2 before diving into Dhoom 4. Also on his plate are Brahmastra 2 and Animal Park, further cementing his position as one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars. First launched in 2004, the Dhoom franchise redefined action cinema in Bollywood with its slick bike chases, stylish anti-heroes, and adrenaline-heavy sequences. With Dhoom 4, YRF is clearly aiming to push the envelope further. If Ranbir Kapoor’s casting and Ayan Mukerji’s probable direction are anything to go by, Dhoom 4 promises to be a thrilling ride worth the long wait.