Rekha’s Umrao Jaan restored in 4K resolution, to hit big screens on this date

The iconic film Umrao Jaan starring Rekha has been restored in 4K resolution, and is set to unravel its magic on the silver screen yet again in the era of Hindi film re-releases.

Restored in 4K resolution, Umrao Jaan re-releases on June 27

The film is directed by the visionary Muzaffar Ali, and is all set to reclaim its place in the cultural imagination through an immersive big-screen revival beginning June 27.

To mark its re-release, Muzaffar Ali is also unveiling a limited-edition coffee table book that offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of Umrao Jaan. It features never-before-seen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry and personal anecdotes from the set, the book is both a collector’s item and a deeply reflective tribute to the film’s artistic vision.

Reflecting on the re-release, Muzaffar Ali shared, “Umrao Jaan was not just a film, it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse. I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that's very much a part of our being.”