Aashima Mahajan on her experience working with AR Rahman in Jinguchaa from Thug Life

An alumna of A.R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, Aashima recalls the serendipitous moment that led to this opportunity, “I’ve known Rahman Sir for the last 14 years through the Conservatory and have had the fortune of occasionally meeting him since. I was visiting Chennai to meet him for something entirely unrelated, and during our conversation, I happened to mention my album and ended up playing one of my tracks for him. He appreciated the texture of my voice and, to my surprise, asked me the next day to sing the Hindi and Telugu versions of the song, without telling me it was for Thug Life. When I think about it now, it felt like an alignment from the universe.

“Working with A.R. Rahman Sir has been nothing short of a dream come true for any singer. He is a force of music, almost a celestial soul, yet his aura is both empowering and calming, he has a way of instantly putting you at ease. I will never forget the moment when, after listening to my album track, he said 'I have the potential to be the Indian version of Adele'. That compliment means the world to me and I will keep that in my heart forever,” she added.

Aashima, a versatile artist, both a singer and actor, had lent her voice to a song in OK Jaanu before landing this breakthrough moment. For nearly a decade, she has served as the lead vocalist in India’s grandest Broadway-style musical, Mughal-e-Azam, performing in over 300 shows across the globe. She has also showcased her powerful stage presence in Coke Studio India and appeared on screen in the youth-centric web series Chutzpah. With every performance, Aashima continues to cement her place as one of the most versatile and dynamic voices of her generation.

