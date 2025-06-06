Actor Sanjay Mishra debuts in Bengali with Pritha Chakraborty's Phera, also starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar

After an impressive debut with Mukherjee Dar Bou in 2019, filmmaker Pritha Chakraborty is back with her third project Phera that will see talented actor Sanjay Mishra making his Bengali film debut. The film also has two of Bengal’s most celebrated actors — Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar.
"Bengali is a sweet language, and I’ve always loved and admired legends like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen who come from this land. Stepping into Bengali cinema for the first time with Nandy Movies and a sensitive director like Pritha Chakraborty is both exciting and enriching. I’m looking forward to working with some of the finest talents of the Bengali film industry. I hope the audience embraces this story the way we’re preparing to embrace the journey of making it," says Sanjay Mishra.
An emotional and thought-provoking cinema, Phera is about two men and one house that no longer stands the way it used to. In a city that rewards speed and reinvention, Priyam, played by Ritwick, runs just fast enough not to fall behind. His father, Pannalal (Sanjay Mishra), once a local hero, now measures time in habits and rust. When the past quite literally cracks open, their two worlds — and worldviews — are forced into uneasy proximity.
"I'm truly excited to be a part of Phera. I’ve always admired the way Pritha thinks and brings her stories to life — her direction is both sensitive and sharp. Sharing the screen with the legendary Sanjay Mishra is an honour, and I’m looking forward to this journey with immense enthusiasm," says Ritwick.
Phera is a story of quiet reckonings — of what we call success, of how much we leave behind, and what remains when the noise fades. It is about the awkward poetry of returning — not to glory, but to someone who still saves you a seat.
"In a world obsessed with forward motion and achievement, I was drawn to two men who are both, in their ways, stuck. One is held back by memory, the other by momentum. And yet, somewhere in the stillness between them, I found something deeply human, a kind of unspoken love that doesn’t need resolution, only recognition," says Pritha.
"This film is about everyday endurance, the dignity of small lives, and the uncomfortable tenderness that exists between people who’ve forgotten how to speak but still manage to listen," she adds.
"Though my role in Phera is brief, it holds a deep emotional weight in the story. Sometimes, it’s not about the length but the impact. I’m glad to be a part of Pritha’s vision and to work alongside such brilliant co-actors," says Sohini Sarkar.