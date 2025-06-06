Actor Sanjay Mishra debuts in Bengali with Pritha Chakraborty's Phera, also starring Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar

After an impressive debut with Mukherjee Dar Bou in 2019, filmmaker Pritha Chakraborty is back with her third project Phera that will see talented actor Sanjay Mishra making his Bengali film debut. The film also has two of Bengal’s most celebrated actors — Ritwick Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar.

"Bengali is a sweet language, and I’ve always loved and admired legends like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen who come from this land. Stepping into Bengali cinema for the first time with Nandy Movies and a sensitive director like Pritha Chakraborty is both exciting and enriching. I’m looking forward to working with some of the finest talents of the Bengali film industry. I hope the audience embraces this story the way we’re preparing to embrace the journey of making it," says Sanjay Mishra.