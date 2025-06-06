Ang Lee to direct Old Gold Mountain, an adaptation of the novel How Much of These Hills Is Gold

Filmmaker Ang Lee, known for his critically acclaimed projects such as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Life of Pi", will direct Old Gold Mountain, next. According to an entertainment news outlet, the film is an adaptation of Pam Zhang's 2020 novel How Much of These Hills Is Gold.

The script for the film will be penned by Hansol Jung.

Life of Pi director Ang Lee to start filming for Old Gold Mountain

The story revolves around Lucy and Sam, orphaned children of immigrants who suddenly are alone in a land that refutes their existence. Fleeing the threats of their western mining town, they embark to find a place to bury their father's corpse, to free themselves from the past.

Along the way, they encounter giant buffalo bones, tiger paw prints, the specter of a ravaged landscape as well as family secrets, sibling rivalry and glimpses of a different kind of future.

Ang Lee is currently developing a biopic on legendary martial artist and actor Bruce Lee. The film will star Ang Lee's son Mason Lee.

An accomplished director, Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee has won numerous Academy Awards for his work, including four for Life of Pi, three for Brokeback Mountain, and two for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. His films have also performed well at the box office. On the other hand, Mason Lee has starred in films like The Hangover Part II and Long Halftime Walk. The most recent films in which he appeared were Who Killed Cock Robin, Limbo, and the Taiwanese romantic comedy Stand By Me.

