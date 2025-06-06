BIC to screen Sugandhi Gadadhar and Raghunath Belur’s documentary My Otter Diary

It professional-turned filmmaker Sugandhi Gadadhar and producer Raghunath ‘Rana’ Belur spotlight the intimate lives of a wild otter family perched along the river Kaveri — one of India’s most contested and rapidly changing waterways — in their documentary My Otter Diary. What began as a childhood memory for Sugandhi, who first glimpsed an otter while visiting the river with her family, gradually evolved into an observational project. Sugandhi and Rana spent over four years tracking otters across Karnataka. The film, produced by Aranya Parva Creations and Oxford Scientific Films, offers a tender, observational portrait of these oftenoverlooked river predators. It also explores the intertwined lives of local fishing communities and the ecological tensions shaping the river’s future.
What was it about otters in particular that drew you to them as a subject over the many other species that inhabit the region?
Sugandhi: I grew up in Bengaluru, but I used to go to the banks of the river Kaveri with my family to spend holidays and free time. It was along this river that I had my first glimpse of an otter. It felt dreamlike and that memory has stayed with me ever since. I kept thinking about that mysterious animal and, later, when I began learning more about wildlife, I kept returning to that thought.
The film’s tone is quite intimate and observational. How did you decide on that storytelling approach?
Rana: Looking for otters was a big challenge when we first started because otters are elusive and shy. We followed Maya and her family for about four to five years. They don't leave clear tracks. Filming from boats was unstable. We even tried a coracle, but the wind would spin it. So, we stuck to land. Initially, we thought we would make a short film. But as we spent more time along the river, the story evolved into something much deeper. The river is shared by four states. We have water wars over it, we celebrate it and we abuse it. That all came through in the film. So, we chose an observational approach to understand the relationships between otters, fishermen and the river, without interference.
The film follows an otter named Maya and her family. Did you name her or was that a name already given to her? What made her the central character?
Sugandhi: Maya is a name we gave her. I’d really like viewers to watch the film to understand why we chose that name. It’s something we explain in the film itself, so, I’d prefer to leave it as a surprise. In the Indian context, ‘Maya’ means illusion. That concept resonated with her character and with the idea of the film.
What was the indicator that helped you identify Maya and her family without going close to her?
Sugandhi: They don’t have distinct visual markers. But over time, you begin to know their characters, how one moves, how another reacts. That’s how we identified them. It came from long-term familiarity.
What makes otters such an interesting subject on screen, especially in an evolving ecosystem like the Kaveri?
Rana: Not many people in India even know otters exist here. They’re apex predators and their presence indicates the health of the ecosystem. But it’s not just about the otter, it’s about the river and the larger changes underway. Otters and fishermen coexist and compete. That reflects bigger ecological shifts.
How has the river and the otter’s ecosystem changed from the beginning of filming to now? Are there any conservation efforts underway?
Sugandhi: The Kaveri has been changing over time and the number of fish in the river has been reducing significantly, especially the native and endemic species. Parts of the river fall under the Karnataka Forest Department, but large stretches are unprotected. We hope our film brings attention to this and sparks conversations.
The movie also shows the relationship between the otters and the fishing community, especially through Shivu. How did you first meet him and decide to include him in the film?
Rana: We were introduced to Shivu by a friend. Initially, he just helped us navigate. Over time, we became friends. His story became central because it reflects how the human and animal worlds intersect every day.
Did Shivu already know about otters? Did he teach you anything about coexisting with them that you think audiences should know?
Sugandhi: Shivu and others like him don’t have a scientific understanding of what these otters are, why they are and what they do. They know that the otters come; they see them in different places along the river. Most fishermen know about otters because they steal fish. But their knowledge is deep. They understand the river’s moods and fish species. It’s a different kind of knowledge and coexistence. I hope viewers see the interconnectedness between otters, humans and the river. It’s not just a film about animals, but about water and survival. We need to shift how we see rivers, not just as resources, but as living systems.
Entry free. June 7, 11 am. At BIC, Domlur.
By Isha Parvatiyar