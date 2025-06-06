BIC to screen Sugandhi Gadadhar and Raghunath Belur’s documentary My Otter Diary

What was it about otters in particular that drew you to them as a subject over the many other species that inhabit the region?

Sugandhi: I grew up in Bengaluru, but I used to go to the banks of the river Kaveri with my family to spend holidays and free time. It was along this river that I had my first glimpse of an otter. It felt dreamlike and that memory has stayed with me ever since. I kept thinking about that mysterious animal and, later, when I began learning more about wildlife, I kept returning to that thought.

The film’s tone is quite intimate and observational. How did you decide on that storytelling approach?

Rana: Looking for otters was a big challenge when we first started because otters are elusive and shy. We followed Maya and her family for about four to five years. They don't leave clear tracks. Filming from boats was unstable. We even tried a coracle, but the wind would spin it. So, we stuck to land. Initially, we thought we would make a short film. But as we spent more time along the river, the story evolved into something much deeper. The river is shared by four states. We have water wars over it, we celebrate it and we abuse it. That all came through in the film. So, we chose an observational approach to understand the relationships between otters, fishermen and the river, without interference.