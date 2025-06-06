David Attenborough's documentary Ocean to debut on World Ocean Day

David investigates astonishingly diverse marine ecosystems, from bustling giant kelp jungles and mesmerizing coral reefs to towering seamount outposts within the open ocean, all of which are revealed to be intricately connected, vital to avoiding climate catastrophe, and in peril due to destructive forms of fishing. While he exposes the greatest threats to our oceans’ health as never seen before, he points to inspirational stories from around the world to reveal the most remarkable finding of all: If we take action now, the opportunity for marine life to recover on an unprecedented scale is well within our reach.

The film features never-before-seen footage of bottom trawling — the act of dragging weighted fishing nets along the ocean floor — and its devastating effects on the ocean. Only by revealing this footage to the world and exposing what’s happening beneath the surface can people begin to understand the devastating impact it is having and the urgent risk it poses to our ocean.

While David exposes the greatest threats to our Ocean’s health as never seen before, he points to inspirational stories from around the world to reveal the most remarkable finding of all: That our Ocean can recover quicker than we ever thought possible — if we take action now, the opportunity for marine life to recover on an unprecedented scale is well within our reach. As David declares, “If we save the sea, we save our world.”

He adds, “My lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery. Over the last hundred years, scientists and explorers have revealed remarkable new species, epic migrations, and dazzling, complex ecosystems beyond anything I could have imagined as a young man. In this film, we share those wonderful discoveries, uncover why our ocean is in such poor health, and, perhaps most importantly, show how it can bounce back to life.”

For more updates, join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels.