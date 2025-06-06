From comedy to courtroom: Vidyullekha Raman’s career-defining role in The Verdict

A

It is a film I’m truly proud to be a part of. Looking back at all the roles I’ve done, this one stands out. I’ve always been grateful for the love I received through my comedy roles. They’ve brought me closer to the audience. But in The Verdict, I was able to explore a deeper, more emotional character—not the typical comedic persona people associate me with. Director Krishna Sankar initially asked if I’d be able to pull it off, and I said, “Of course!” I’ve been waiting for a role like this. I was a theatre artiste for 10 years before entering films and had done all kinds of characters. But in cinema, I was stereotyped quickly.

In The Verdict, I play one of the 12 jury members in a Texas courtroom, involved in a high-stakes murder trial. My character is an Indian-American lawyer, and the twist is that I’m the only juror who says “guilty” while everyone else says “not guilty.” During the shoot, I gave such a convincing monologue that the other actors accidentally changed their lines to “guilty.” The director had to cut and remind them, “No, you’re supposed to say ‘not guilty’!”

It was such a powerful scene. Plus, all my co-actors were seasoned American artistes from films and TV. And what I loved was how much importance was given to the female characters—not just mine but also Suhasini (Mani Ratnam) ma’am’s, Varalaxmi’s (Sarathkumar), Shruti’s (Hariharan). Often, women get sidelined in films, but The Verdict treats all characters with depth.