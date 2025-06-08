Aamir Khan regrets ‘Laapataa Ladies’ early OTT drop despite positive buzz

In a heartfelt interview, the actor and producer emphasised that while critical praise is nice, box office numbers are what truly define a film's success. Aamir, who is known for his careful and detailed approach to filmmaking, mentioned that while positive reviews are “always appreciated,” they don’t always capture a film’s real impact.

“Ultimately, it’s the box office that gives you a very definite yardstick,” he said. “Reviews are subjective — some people like a film, some don’t. But the box office is unemotional. It clearly tells you how much a film has earned, and it’s a fairly accurate measure. Unless there’s a specific reason a film didn’t do well, box office performance reflects how much a film is loved.”