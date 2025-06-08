Aamir Khan regrets ‘Laapataa Ladies’ early OTT drop despite positive buzz

Aamir Khan recently opened up about his thoughts on the early digital release of Laapataa Ladies, suggesting it might have cost the film its chance to shine in theaters.
In a heartfelt interview, the actor and producer emphasised that while critical praise is nice, box office numbers are what truly define a film's success. Aamir, who is known for his careful and detailed approach to filmmaking, mentioned that while positive reviews are “always appreciated,” they don’t always capture a film’s real impact.
“Ultimately, it’s the box office that gives you a very definite yardstick,” he said. “Reviews are subjective — some people like a film, some don’t. But the box office is unemotional. It clearly tells you how much a film has earned, and it’s a fairly accurate measure. Unless there’s a specific reason a film didn’t do well, box office performance reflects how much a film is loved.”
Using Laapataa Ladies, as a case in point, Aamir noted that the film might have performed better if it hadn’t been released on Netflix just two months after hitting theatres. “For example, I believe Laapataa Ladies would have done really well in theatres if it hadn’t premiered on Netflix just eight weeks later. The word of mouth was so strong. According to me, if it hadn’t gone to Netflix so soon, it would have been a huge success,” he explained.
As he promotes his upcoming sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir also confessed that he still feels a bit anxious before a film’s release—except for Thugs of Hindostan, which he admits didn’t thrill him even during the editing process. “I actually slept well for the first time after shooting it,” he joked.