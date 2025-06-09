Housefull 5: Content creator says Remo D'Souza 'copied' Laal Pari step

Housefull 5 only released a couple of days ago and it's already inching towards the 100-crore mark. The Tarun Mansukhani comedy has been in the headlines lately, but now it has landed into a controversy as choreographer Remo D'Souza has been accused of stealing someone's dance moves.

Did Housefull 5 choreographer Remo D'Souza get accused of plagiarism?

Popular content creator Sandip Brahamin has alleged that Remo D'Souza, the choreographer of the Housefull 5 song Laal Pari, copied one of his dance moves. A few days ago, Sandip took to his official Instagram to post a video claiming that a 'signature' step from his own content was replicated in the film's choreography.

The step in question features the lead actors wearing hats and shaking their heads—something Sandip says he originally created, backing his claim with older video clips of himself performing it.

Meanwhile, Laal Pari has gone viral on social media, with fans and influencers dancing to its infectious rhythm.