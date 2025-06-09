Housefull 5: Content creator says Remo D'Souza 'copied' Laal Pari step

Housefull 5 only released a couple of days ago and it's already inching towards the 100-crore mark. The Tarun Mansukhani comedy has been in the headlines lately, but now it has landed into a controversy as choreographer Remo D'Souza has been accused of stealing someone's dance moves.
Popular content creator Sandip Brahamin has alleged that Remo D'Souza, the choreographer of the Housefull 5 song Laal Pari, copied one of his dance moves. A few days ago, Sandip took to his official Instagram to post a video claiming that a 'signature' step from his own content was replicated in the film's choreography.
The step in question features the lead actors wearing hats and shaking their heads—something Sandip says he originally created, backing his claim with older video clips of himself performing it.
Meanwhile, Laal Pari has gone viral on social media, with fans and influencers dancing to its infectious rhythm.
"You all have seen my signature moves. My move has been copied in Housefull 5 song Laal Pari. Many of my friends DMed me on Instagram. Therefore, I rechecked on Instagram and YouTube. They've neither mentioned me nor have they given me credit. I don't know what is happening," he said.
He further added, "I want you guys to share this video to as many people as you can. I want you'll to support me," Sandip said.
Remo has yet to respond to the allegations leveled against him. The latest song, Laal Pari, showcases a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Nargis Fakhri, and several other popular actors.
Laal Pari is performed by renowned artists Yo Yo Honey Singh and Simar Kaur, blending their energetic vocals into the track.
Meanwhile, Housefull 5, which hit the big screens on June 6, continues to perform impressively at the box office. By the end of its opening weekend, the film has amassed a collection of ₹87 crore, steadily approaching the coveted ₹100 crore benchmark.
