‘Purpose’ makes Tony Awards history with Best Play win; Kara Young breaks records

Purpose, a searing family drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, took home the coveted Best New Play award at Sunday’s Tony Awards, making history in the process.
Kara Young also made history, becoming the first Black performer to win consecutive Tony Awards. She earned Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in Purpose, her fourth Tony nomination in as many years.
In her speech, Young thanked her parents, Jacobs-Jenkins, her fellow cast members, and director Phylicia Rashad, adding, “Theatre is a sacred space we must honour and treasure. It unites us.”
Among other standout winners, Succession star Sarah Snook won Best Leading Actress in a Play for her demanding performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she plays all 26 characters. "I never feel alone on stage," she said, dismissing the notion of it being a one-woman show.
Francis Jue was awarded Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in the revival of Yellow Face, honoring Asian artists who paved the way. “To those who don't feel seen, I see you,” he said.
In the musical categories, Jak Malone won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, where he performs a female role nightly. He dedicated his win to the advocacy of trans rights.
While musicals typically drive the Broadway buzz, this season’s plays, bolstered by star power from Snook and George Clooney, captivated audiences. Pulitzer-winning plays English and Purpose led the charge, while Cole Escola’s outrageous Oh, Mary! surprised critics despite going winless mid-show.
On the musical side, the top contenders included Maybe Happy Ending, a rom-com about androids; Dead Outlaw, centered on a notorious drifter; and Death Becomes Her, a satirical tale of eternal youth.
Audra McDonald, already the most decorated performer in Tony history with six acting wins, was in contention to add a seventh for her role in Gypsy, though she faced stiff competition from Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard). Daniel Dae Kim also had a chance to make history as the first Asian winner for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Yellow Face).
This season reflected a refreshing embrace of younger stories and alt-rock influences, with productions like John Proctor Is the Villain and a Gen Z-focused Romeo + Juliet making waves.
As always, Sunday’s telecast featured musical numbers from this year’s nominees, plus a 10th-anniversary tribute to Hamilton. However, BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical and SMASH did not secure performance slots during the broadcast.