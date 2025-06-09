‘Purpose’ makes Tony Awards history with Best Play win; Kara Young breaks records

Purpose, a searing family drama by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, took home the coveted Best New Play award at Sunday’s Tony Awards, making history in the process.

Kara Young became the first Black performer to win back-to-back Tonys

Kara Young also made history, becoming the first Black performer to win consecutive Tony Awards. She earned Best Featured Actress in a Play for her role in Purpose, her fourth Tony nomination in as many years.

In her speech, Young thanked her parents, Jacobs-Jenkins, her fellow cast members, and director Phylicia Rashad, adding, “Theatre is a sacred space we must honour and treasure. It unites us.”

Among other standout winners, Succession star Sarah Snook won Best Leading Actress in a Play for her demanding performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she plays all 26 characters. "I never feel alone on stage," she said, dismissing the notion of it being a one-woman show.

Francis Jue was awarded Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance in the revival of Yellow Face, honoring Asian artists who paved the way. “To those who don't feel seen, I see you,” he said.

In the musical categories, Jak Malone won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, where he performs a female role nightly. He dedicated his win to the advocacy of trans rights.