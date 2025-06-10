Harry Potter series casts Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series is continuing to take shape, and its latest casting news is sure to excite longtime fans. The studio has now found its elder Dursleys: Harry’s formidable aunt and uncle.
Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will portray Petunia and Vernon Dursley, Harry’s maternal relatives. Casting for their son, Dudley, is still underway.
Interestingly, at 33 and 42, Powley and Rigby are much closer in age to the Dursleys described in J.K. Rowling’s novels compared to their movie predecessors, Fiona Shaw and Richard Griffiths, who were 43 and 54, respectively, when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone debuted.
Following a slow start after the series was first announced in April 2023, casting has picked up pace in 2025. In late May, Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout were introduced as the new Harry, Hermione, and Ron.
Their announcement followed the reveal of six key supporting cast members: John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Luke Thallon (Quirinus Quirrell), and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch).
HBO plans to adapt all seven of Rowling’s novels over seven seasons, spanning 10 years. Francesca Gardiner is writing the first season, based on The Philosopher’s Stone, and will serve as showrunner, with Mark Mylod directing and executive producing. David Heyman, producer of the original film series, will also return as an executive producer.
The Harry Potter series is slated to premiere on HBO in 2026.