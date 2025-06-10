Harry Potter series casts Uncle Vernon and Aunt Petunia

HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series is continuing to take shape, and its latest casting news is sure to excite longtime fans. The studio has now found its elder Dursleys: Harry’s formidable aunt and uncle.

Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will portray Petunia and Vernon Dursley, Harry’s maternal relatives. Casting for their son, Dudley, is still underway.

HBO’s Harry Potter cast stays true to book ages

Interestingly, at 33 and 42, Powley and Rigby are much closer in age to the Dursleys described in J.K. Rowling’s novels compared to their movie predecessors, Fiona Shaw and Richard Griffiths, who were 43 and 54, respectively, when Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone debuted.