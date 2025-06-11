Indiana Jones' whip, Culkin's Home Alone snow cap and other Hollywood merch are going up for auction

Heritage Auctions is set to offer an extraordinary collection of film props, including Citizen Kane’s Rosebud sled, an Indiana Jones whip, and Star Wars X-wing miniatures, in July’s summer sale.

From the snowy suburbs of Chicago to the deserts of the Holy Grail, some of cinema’s most iconic artefacts are about to find new homes. Heritage Auctions’ Summer Entertainment Auction, running from 15 to 19 July, will spotlight a range of legendary film props, including the elusive Rosebud sled from Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, Macaulay Culkin’s striped snow cap from Home Alone, and a leather whip used by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Hollywood treasures, from 'Citizen Kane' to 'Star Wars', head to auction

The Rosebud sled—central to the emotional core of Welles’ 1941 masterpiece—is often cited as one of the most significant props in film history. Spoken as the title character Charles Foster Kane’s final word, "Rosebud" serves as the key to unlocking the mysterious life of the newspaper magnate. Of the three sled props created for the film, only a handful are known to have survived. This particular piece is owned by filmmaker Joe Dante (Gremlins), who discovered it in 1984 while working on the RKO Pictures lot. Though not a collector by nature, Dante immediately recognised the cultural significance of the sled and quietly preserved it, even inserting it as a background Easter egg in four of his own films.

The whip on offer also carries a remarkable backstory. Used during the Holy Grail trials in The Last Crusade, the prop was gifted by Ford to then-Prince Charles at the film’s 1989 UK premiere. The whip was later passed on to Princess Diana, who in turn gave it to its current owner. Now, it’s poised to crack a high bid as one of the most storied props associated with the Indiana Jones franchise.

Other highlights include a knitted snow cap worn by Culkin in Home Alone, instantly recognisable to fans of the holiday classic. There’s also a blue velvet suit from Mike Myers’ Austin Powers in Goldmember, and a lemon-yellow Citroën 2CV driven by Roger Moore in the Bond film For Your Eyes Only—a vehicle that Myers later parodied.

Sci-fi enthusiasts will have their eyes on several Star Wars artefacts. Among them is a filming miniature of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing starfighter used in Industrial Light & Magic’s effects work for The Empire Strikes Back. In addition, lightsabers wielded by Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker in Revenge of the Sith will also be up for grabs.

“These aren’t just props. They’re mythic objects,” said Joe Maddalena, executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “They tell the story of Hollywood’s greatest moments, one piece at a time.”

The auction will also feature items from the personal collection of legendary director Cecil B. DeMille. Among the highlights is a promotional pair of the Ten Commandments tablets, hewn from stone sourced from Mount Sinai for the 1956 epic The Ten Commandments.

Altogether, the Summer Entertainment Auction offers an eclectic and nostalgic trip through Hollywood’s rich visual history. With items spanning from golden-era classics to late 20th-century blockbusters, it offers collectors, cinephiles, and history buffs a rare chance to own a piece of cinematic lore.

The auction will be held online and in person through Heritage Auctions from 15 to 19 July.

