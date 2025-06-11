Junior NTR to portray this mythical character in Trivikram’s direction; details below

Lord Kumara Swamy is the other name for the Hindu god Kartikeya, the son of Shiva and Parvati, and is a much revered deity especially in South India. He is known by various names like Murugan, Shanmukha (Shanmuga), Subhramanian, Shadanana, Guha, Senthil, Saravana, and Skanda.

A source close to the development shared, “NTR is doing the film with Trivikram, and he will be portraying the role of Lord Kumara Swamy. The team is very excited, and more details will be announced soon."

This announcement comes amid an already blockbuster lineup for the superstar, who is currently juggling War 2, Dragon, and the highly anticipated Devara: Part 2. Despite this heavy slate, his collaboration with Trivikram stands out — both for its mythological gravitas and visual promise.

NTR is also slated to collaborate with Nelson Dilipkumar, further expanding his creative partnerships with top-tier filmmakers across industries.

With mythological cinema enjoying a resurgence, NTR’s portrayal of Lord Kumara Swamy is poised to spark major buzz — both among his massive fanbase and across the industry. An official announcement is expected soon.