Alexander Payne to receive Honorary Leopard Award at Locarno Film Festival

Acclaimed filmmaker Alexander Payne will be honoured with the Honorary Leopard Award at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, the organisers have announced.

Payne, the director of critical hits like "Election", "The Descendants", "Nebraska" and most recently "The Holdovers", will receive the award, officially called Pardo d’Onore, on August 15 at the film gala, held annually in Locarno, Switzerland.

Alexander Payne already has two Academy Awards

“The distinctive voice behind a slate of dryly funny modern classics, writer-director Alexander Payne has secured his place on the short list of filmmakers whose work can be said to define American cinema in the 21st century,” the festival said in a press release, posted on the official website.

Payne has won two Academy Awards, both for best adapted screenplay for “Sideways” (2004) and "The Descendents" (2012), as well as a BAFTA Award and two Golden Globes.