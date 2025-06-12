Filmmaker Subhadra Mahajan’s film, 'Second Chance' is a lucid tale in black and white

A

For me, Nia was always Dheera Johnson. I had known her for years and loved her energy, especially her dancing. The first time I saw her on screen was on a small YouTube travelogue. I pitched her the story, and after a basic audition, both the casting director and acting coach Dilip Shankar and I felt confident that she would be able to pull it off. She took an intense four-week acting workshop to prepare for the role. Dheera loved acting so much that she decided to give it a serious shot. She won a scholarship to the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in LA, which is where she is currently based. As far as Sunny is concerned, I knew that the character was a mix of extreme innocence and naughtiness. Though I auditioned many boys in the local community, Kanav Thakur stood out because he was just exactly like the Sunny I had in mind. He was notorious for being the naughtiest boy in his village. It took me a long time to make friends with him and understand how best to get what I need from him on screen.