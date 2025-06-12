Ram Charan's The India House set flooded as water tank bursts due to structural failure

A serious accident occurred on the sets of Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film The India House, which is being produced by Ram Charan. A water tank on the set suddenly burst, leading to unexpected flooding. Sources report that an assistant cameraman was critically injured, along with a few other crew members who also sustained injuries. A video capturing the aftermath of the flooding is currently circulating online.

Water tank bursts on sets of Ram Charan’s The India House

The mishap happened during the shooting of a sea backdrop scene on a set near Shamshabad. The bursting of the tank led to a rapid deluge, severely disrupting the shoot. As of now, the Shamshabad police have not received any official complaint or report about the incident. It also remains uncertain whether Nikhil Siddhartha was present on set at the time.