Ram Charan's The India House set flooded as water tank bursts due to structural failure

A serious accident occurred on the sets of Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film The India House, which is being produced by Ram Charan. A water tank on the set suddenly burst, leading to unexpected flooding. Sources report that an assistant cameraman was critically injured, along with a few other crew members who also sustained injuries. A video capturing the aftermath of the flooding is currently circulating online.
The mishap happened during the shooting of a sea backdrop scene on a set near Shamshabad. The bursting of the tank led to a rapid deluge, severely disrupting the shoot. As of now, the Shamshabad police have not received any official complaint or report about the incident. It also remains uncertain whether Nikhil Siddhartha was present on set at the time.
Multiple videos circulating on X reveal the extent of flooding on the sets of The India House, with crew members seen making frantic efforts to protect equipment. The visuals highlight the large-scale damage caused during the shoot near Shamshabad, Telangana. A user shared, “A mishap occurred on the sets of #TheIndiaHouse due to a structural failure during a controlled water shoot. Team confirms that everyone is safe.”
While an official statement from Ram Charan's production house is still awaited, actor Nikhil Siddhartha addressed the incident on his X handle. He emphasized that such incidents can happen when filmmakers push boundaries to deliver an exceptional cinematic experience.
"We are all Safe. Sometimes in our Quest to give the Best cinematic Experience we take Risks. Today we survived a Huge mishap thanks to the Alert Crew and Precautions taken. We lost Expensive Equipment but by gods grace there was no human damage," his post read.
Directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna, The India House is a period drama set in the year 1905, delving into themes of revolution and romance. The film features Nikhil Siddhartha, Saiee Manjrekar, and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. It also marks Ram Charan’s debut as a producer under his banner, V Mega Pictures. The release date for the film has not yet been officially announced by the makers. The film was officially announced on the 140th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.