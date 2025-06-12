Review: Can a rom-com be honest about money? Celine Song’s smart ‘Materialists’ gives it a go

The problem with so many rom-coms — one of the problems, anyway — is how often we’re asked to conveniently dismiss our knowledge of life’s realities. Particularly economic ones.

How does this person live in a spacious, light-filled apartment when they have a beginner’s salary, for instance? (In London, or Manhattan!) How can they buy chic designer clothes, or afford those long taxi rides?

Materialist stars Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal

By this metric alone, Celine Song’s “Materialists” is something else entirely. Song’s characters tell us bluntly what their salary is, or how much their apartment costs. Economic reality, in fact, drives the narrative.

Still, it’s understandable how one can watch the trailer for “Materialists,” with the starry trio of Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, and feel a little concerned. Especially if you loved “Past Lives,” her stunning debut film that explored not only love and longing but the very idea that our romantic choices, right or wrong, bring lifelong consequences. Compared to that soulful film, “Materialists” looks suspiciously like it could be glossy, superficial and … OK, loads of fun! But perhaps a bit more Bridget Jones than Celine Song.