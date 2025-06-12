Vishal Furia launches new horror label ‘Psych’ to redefine the genre in India

Filmmaker Vishal Furia and production house Abundantia Entertainment are joining forces once again to launch a dedicated horror content venture called Psych.

Building on the creative synergy they established through their successful Chhorii franchise, Furia and Abundantia now aim to create a bold new universe of horror content.

Psych is more than just jump-scares

This new venture will focus on delivering layered, culturally resonant narratives that explore the psychological and supernatural aspects of fear.

"This partnership isn’t simply about making scary movies," said Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.

"We want to build an entire horror universe that speaks to today’s evolving audience. Vishal’s command over the genre and his unique storytelling have already made Chhorii a disruptive success. He is the perfect creative partner as we scale Psych into a powerhouse for horror content."