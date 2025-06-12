Vishal Furia launches new horror label ‘Psych’ to redefine the genre in India

Filmmaker Vishal Furia and production house Abundantia Entertainment are joining forces once again to launch a dedicated horror content venture called Psych.
Building on the creative synergy they established through their successful Chhorii franchise, Furia and Abundantia now aim to create a bold new universe of horror content.
This new venture will focus on delivering layered, culturally resonant narratives that explore the psychological and supernatural aspects of fear.
"This partnership isn’t simply about making scary movies," said Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment.
"We want to build an entire horror universe that speaks to today’s evolving audience. Vishal’s command over the genre and his unique storytelling have already made Chhorii a disruptive success. He is the perfect creative partner as we scale Psych into a powerhouse for horror content."
Vishal echoed that sentiment, calling Psych the next logical step in their shared vision for horror in India.
"Our journey with Chhorii has been creatively fulfilling. Now, with Psych, we want to help shape a new wave of horror that lingers long after the credits roll," he said.
Vishal Furia also directed Lapachhapi and Maa, which is set to release on June 27th this year.