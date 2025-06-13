Actress Subhashree Ganguly takes us through her new film 'Grihapravesh' which hits the theatres today
When it comes to taking on challenges as a performer, actor Subhashree Ganguly hasn’t left any stone unturned. Right from her initial films, where she acted and danced like a diva in commercial blockbusters, in mainstream films like Parineeta, Habji Gabji, Dharmajuddha, and Babli to now, her latest film, Grihapravesh. Directed by Indraadip Dasgupta, Grihapravesh has a stellar cast including Kaushik Ganguly and Sohini Sengupta. The film has Subhashree in the lead role of Titli, a housewife in one of the crumbling mansions of North Kolkata, holding together an extended family with love and care. A few months into the marriage, Titli’s husband leaves with a promise to return soon, keeping her in an eternal wait before the twist in the plot takes place with a guest’s ( Jeetu Kamal) arrival. As Grihapravesh releases in theatres today, Subhashree takes us through what attracted her to this film and the role.
Subhashree Ganguly finds her voice in silence as Titli in Grihapravesh
What made you say ‘Yes’ to Grihapravesh?
What drew me to the film was the subject of the film and the character, Titli. Before saying ‘Yes’ to any project, I put myself in the audience’s shoes and ask myself if I would watch it. If the answer is in the affirmative, In agree. When Indraadip narrated the story, the subject felt unusually beautiful, and the way he created the scenes was magical—it was like a poem in motion.
How did you prepare for the role of Titli?
She is very different from me. I am independent, while Titli is timid, and emotionally and financially weak. Since her childhood, she has been taught that after her marriage, it’s her in-laws’ home that becomes her home, which, sadly, even to this day, many women are led to believe by their parents. I had a specific and detailed brief from Indraadip regarding Titli, which helped me portray the character credibly.
How do you justify the role of a mother, wife, sister, daughter, and a professional in your life?
I put in honest efforts to justify my roles and duties. When I am with my children, I give all my affection and love as a mother, and likewise, I try to fulfil my roles as a wife, daughter or sister. And whenever I’m working, I’m completely professional, with nothing but the job in mind. I think what helps me most is having been blessed with a good support system in the form of a supportive husband, mother-in-law, and mother. Hence, I do not have to worry about my children back at home while working.
How was it working with Indraadip again after Bismillah ?
He has evolved. This time, it was a very energetic Indraadip with a clearer vision about the film. He has dug deeper this time into the realms of emotions to come up with this brilliant film.
Any of your recent films that you hold close to your heart?
It has to be Babli. I did it right after my baby was born, and it was both mentally and physically challenging for me to portray this character. Right now, Titli’s role is very close to me and when you watch the movie, you will find Titli’s character staying with you for quite some time.
Tell us about your steady and gradual weight loss journey post-pregnancy.
I have always been confident about my body and skin type. When I was on the heavier side, I enjoyed that phase of my life as much as I did being a size zero, and I want to keep enjoying all the phases of my life. When I gained weight, I did the film Babli, setting an example that I once was a size zero heroine and now, I am a plus-size heroine. What helped me get back into shape is that I know what to eat and what not to, and I go to the gym every day. But you have to be disciplined about what you eat and when you sleep if you want to lose weight. I skip breakfast, eat lunch at noon, and finish dinner by 7 in the evening.
Tell us about your upcoming projects.
I have Srijit Mukherji’s Lawho Gouranger Naam Re, Aditi Roy’s web series Anusandhan, and Chor Police Dakat Babu by Nirjhar Mitra.