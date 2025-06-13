Actress Subhashree Ganguly takes us through her new film 'Grihapravesh' which hits the theatres today

A

I have always been confident about my body and skin type. When I was on the heavier side, I enjoyed that phase of my life as much as I did being a size zero, and I want to keep enjoying all the phases of my life. When I gained weight, I did the film Babli, setting an example that I once was a size zero heroine and now, I am a plus-size heroine. What helped me get back into shape is that I know what to eat and what not to, and I go to the gym every day. But you have to be disciplined about what you eat and when you sleep if you want to lose weight. I skip breakfast, eat lunch at noon, and finish dinner by 7 in the evening.