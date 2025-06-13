Darshan Kumaar returns on big screen with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files

Three years after the phenomenal success of The Kashmir Files, Darshan Kumaar returns to the big screen with another hard-hitting narrative — The Bengal Files (previously titled The Delhi Files), directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The teaser of the film was launched today, and it promises to be an emotionally charged, brutally honest cinematic experience.
In The Bengal Files also starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar and Pallavi Joshi among others, Darshan Kumaar once again steps into the shoes of a Kashmiri Pandit — a character that embodies the pain, resilience, and unheard struggles of an entire community.
Speaking about the overwhelming response to the teaser, Darshan shares, “I’m really excited and a little nervous about the teaser of The Bengal Files. My character carries pain, strength, and resilience of an entire community. After The Kashmir Files, stepping into the shoes of another Kashmiri Pandit was not just a role, but a responsibility.”
Describing his character and the emotional depth of the film, Darshan adds, “This time, it’s even more intense — raw, emotional, and brutally honest. I’ve poured my heart into it and tried to do justice to their unheard voices. I truly hope people connect with my character's journey and the powerful message this film delivers. Some stories don’t just need to be told — they need to be felt.”
"It’s truly amazing to work once again with Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, our director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. After The Kashmir Files, being part of a film with such legendary artistes feels like a blessing. I’m truly grateful to share screen space with these living legends — it’s an experience that inspires and elevates me as an actor", shared Darshan.
Meanwhile, Darshan continues to keep busy with an impressive slate of projects. Riding high on the success of Aashram 3 and awaiting the release of the next season of the popular series The Family Man, the actor is currently shooting for an untitled suspense thriller in Bihar.
