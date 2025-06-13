Darshan Kumaar returns on big screen with Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files

Three years after the phenomenal success of The Kashmir Files, Darshan Kumaar returns to the big screen with another hard-hitting narrative — The Bengal Files (previously titled The Delhi Files), directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The teaser of the film was launched today, and it promises to be an emotionally charged, brutally honest cinematic experience.

The Bengal Files: The unheard struggles of a community

In The Bengal Files also starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar and Pallavi Joshi among others, Darshan Kumaar once again steps into the shoes of a Kashmiri Pandit — a character that embodies the pain, resilience, and unheard struggles of an entire community.

Speaking about the overwhelming response to the teaser, Darshan shares, “I’m really excited and a little nervous about the teaser of The Bengal Files. My character carries pain, strength, and resilience of an entire community. After The Kashmir Files, stepping into the shoes of another Kashmiri Pandit was not just a role, but a responsibility.”