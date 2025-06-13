Kuberaa pre-release event to be held on this date

The makers of director Sekhar Kammula’s eagerly awaited entertainer Kuberaa, featuring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, on Friday announced that the pre-release event that was originally supposed to be held on Friday would now be held on June 15.

Kuberaa pre-release event to be held on June 15, say film makers

The makers chose to postpone the event in the wake of the tragic Air India plane crash that took place on Thursday. Shocked by the incident and looking to pay their respects to the victims of the crash, the makers, on Thursday had announced, that the event scheduled for Friday had been postponed. However, they did not mention another alternative date then.

On Thursday, the film’s official handle on X put out a tweet that read, “Our hearts go out to all affected by the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. May you find strength in this difficult time. The pre-release event of Kuberaa, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed in light of the tragic Ahmedabad flight crash. We stand in solidarity with the grieving families.”