Prabhas' The Raja Saab likely features India's biggest horror-fantasy set

Prabhas is stepping into the world of horror and fantasy with The Raja Saab, which features a Haveli unlike anything previously seen in Indian cinema. Spanning an impressive 41,256 square feet, this grand structure is now officially the largest horror set ever built in the country.
Crafted by renowned art director Rajeevan Nambiar, the Haveli is not just a set but a vital, immersive element of the narrative. With its massive arched doors and long mysterious hallways, Haveli evolves with the storyline. It will be unveiled to the media on June 16, aligning with the launch of The Raja Saab's official teaser. This event will offer a glimpse into director Maruthi’s vision
“Every detail had to serve the emotion, not just the aesthetics. We wanted the set to feel haunted, not just look haunted," says Rajeevan Nambiar, adding, “The aim was to create something that draws you in the moment you enter, whether you’re a viewer or walking through it. Every aspect of the Haveli, including stones, props, and shades, has been custom-made to enhance the horror. Even the floor has an eerie texture to add to the visuals. This isn’t just set design; it’s storytelling through space.”
In related news, Prabhas has reportedly reduced his usual fee from Rs 150 crore to Rs 100 crore for The Raja Saab. This is thought to be a response to the tepid reception of his earlier film, Adipurush, produced by People Media Factory, which faced both critical backlash and underwhelming box office results. Nonetheless, Prabhas rebounded strongly with Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, which grossed over Rs 600 crore, and Kalki 2898 AD, which amassed nearly Rs 1,200 crore globally.