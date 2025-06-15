Prabhas' The Raja Saab likely features India's biggest horror-fantasy set

Prabhas is stepping into the world of horror and fantasy with The Raja Saab, which features a Haveli unlike anything previously seen in Indian cinema. Spanning an impressive 41,256 square feet, this grand structure is now officially the largest horror set ever built in the country.

Here's all you need to know about The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas

Crafted by renowned art director Rajeevan Nambiar, the Haveli is not just a set but a vital, immersive element of the narrative. With its massive arched doors and long mysterious hallways, Haveli evolves with the storyline. It will be unveiled to the media on June 16, aligning with the launch of The Raja Saab's official teaser. This event will offer a glimpse into director Maruthi’s vision