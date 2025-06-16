Who is Baby Joey in ‘Superman’ (2025)? Meet the scene-stealer you didn’t see coming

Of all the surprises in the Superman (2025) trailer, one moment had hardcore DC fans doing a double take — Superman holding a baby mid-rescue as Metamorpho clings to him in panic. That baby? Almost certainly Joey Mason, the mutant son of Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason.

Baby Joey, the son of Metamorpho, makes a blink-and-miss appearance in the Superman trailer — but his role might be far more pivotal than fans realise

For casual fans or those who haven’t dusted off their Justice League Europe back issues lately, Baby Joey is a deep cut from DC Comics lore. First introduced in Justice League Europe #11 (1990), Joey is the child of Rex Mason and Sapphire Stagg. But unlike your average comic book toddler, Joey is born with a twist on his father’s powers — and arguably, powers far more dangerous.

While Metamorpho can transmute his own body into various elements and compounds, Joey is capable of manipulating the protonic structure of matter itself. That means he can transform one element into another — and yes, that extends to living beings. In the comics, this makes Joey a uniquely unpredictable (and potentially volatile) character within the DC universe.