Who is Baby Joey in ‘Superman’ (2025)? Meet the scene-stealer you didn’t see coming

Of all the surprises in the Superman (2025) trailer, one moment had hardcore DC fans doing a double take — Superman holding a baby mid-rescue as Metamorpho clings to him in panic. That baby? Almost certainly Joey Mason, the mutant son of Metamorpho, also known as Rex Mason.
For casual fans or those who haven’t dusted off their Justice League Europe back issues lately, Baby Joey is a deep cut from DC Comics lore. First introduced in Justice League Europe #11 (1990), Joey is the child of Rex Mason and Sapphire Stagg. But unlike your average comic book toddler, Joey is born with a twist on his father’s powers — and arguably, powers far more dangerous.
While Metamorpho can transmute his own body into various elements and compounds, Joey is capable of manipulating the protonic structure of matter itself. That means he can transform one element into another — and yes, that extends to living beings. In the comics, this makes Joey a uniquely unpredictable (and potentially volatile) character within the DC universe.
A recently released tie-in children’s book, Superman’s Friends and Foes, may have quietly confirmed Baby Joey’s crucial role. According to the book, Lex Luthor kidnaps Joey, using him as leverage to manipulate Metamorpho. The villain’s goal? To force Metamorpho into either opposing Superman or assisting in something far more sinister. The trailer seems to back this up. One scene shows Superman cradling Joey during what appears to be a high-stakes escape, while another hints at Metamorpho synthesising Kryptonite — presumably under Luthor’s orders. These glimpses suggest that Joey’s kidnapping may be a key emotional driver in the film, potentially leading Metamorpho to betray Luthor and ally with Superman.
With James Gunn’s Superman promising a mix of legacy characters and lesser-known DC heroes, Joey’s inclusion adds a surprising — and strangely heartfelt — layer to the plot. His presence also raises the stakes, turning a simple rescue mission into something deeply personal. So if you thought that baby in the trailer was just a one-off moment, think again. Baby Joey might just be the wildcard who helps unite the heroes — and foil Luthor’s master plan.
