Jurassic World Rebirth: Jonathan Bailey irks the Internet by wearing flip flops at London photocall

“PSA to men: Jonathan Bailey in flip flops is not the same as you in flip flop. lmaooooooo," a fan commented as they compared Jonathan to other men. Another X user wrote, "jonathan bailey really pulled up to the jurassic world photocall in flip flops… king behavior tbh."

Bailey was born and raised in England and it goes without saying that he is the best judge of how to tackle the English summer. "Jonathan Bailey just said “red carpet? I thought you said *beach party*” and showed up to the Jurassic World photo call in literal FLIP FLOPS. The internet is crying, confused, and kinda turned on," wrote another fan.

Jurassic World: Rebirth picks up five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, a time when Earth was deemed "largely inhospitable to dinosaurs." In the film, Bailey takes on the role of palaeontologist Dr. Henry Loomis, while Scarlett Johansson portrays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert, and Mahershala Ali plays a member of her elite team.

The official synopsis of the film states, “Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”