Karan Tejpal on Stolen: ‘I wanted to tell a compelling story about colliding worlds’

Director Karan Tejpal almost gave up on his dream of filmmaking before stumbling upon the story that would become Stolen, a gripping drama about two brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from a tribal woman at a small-town railway station and are forced to confront their privilege.

The idea for Stolen was sparked by a disturbing video Tejpal saw online

The video showed two businessmen were lynched after being mistaken for child snatchers. That incident, and the everyday reality of intersecting worlds in India, formed the heart of the film.

“Disparate worlds colliding isn’t unique in India. But what we tried to do with Stolen was tell an honest and compelling story around that intersection,” Tejpal said in a virtual interview with PTI.

Having worked earlier as an assistant on 3 Idiots and Delhi 6, Tejpal stressed that his creative process begins with finding “the heart of the story.”

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival, Stolen went on to screen at BFI London, IFFM, and several international festivals. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film stars Abhishek Banerjee and Shubham as the two brothers, with Mia Maelzer playing the tribal mother, Jhumpa Mahato. Harish Khanna and Sahidur Rahaman also appear in key roles.

Banerjee, who plays the privileged and reluctant Gautam Bansal, said he took up the role simply because he loves action dramas.

“I just wanted to have fun with this genre. And the film was so well designed by Karan and Gaurav [Dhingra], it played like a movie even during the narration,” he said.