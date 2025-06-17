Nicholas Galitzine says he 'gave it all' in 'Masters of the Universe', wraps the film

Hollywood actor Nicholas Galitzine, who portrays the iconic character of He-Man in "Masters of the Universe", says he got "role of a lifetime".

Galitzine, known for his roles in romantic comedies "The Idea of You", "Red, White & Blue", announced wrap on the production of the film on his Instagram handle on Sunday. He shared a post where he is standing behind the get up of his character.

Headlined by Galitzine, the project is based on Mattel’s famous toy line, which inspired a successful animated TV series in 1983 and a 1987 film starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man.

Who's playing He-Man? When is the film releasing?

While plot details remain under wraps, the story centres on Prince Adam of Eternia, who transforms into the muscular hero He-Man.

"Well, that’s a wrap on ‘Masters of the Universe'. It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It’s been the role of a lifetime and I put everything into it," the 30-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

"There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work," he added.