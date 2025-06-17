Priyanshu Painyuli wraps ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ — a gritty gangster saga from the makers of ‘Mirzapur’

For Priyanshu, best known for his breakout role as Robin in Mirzapur, this new venture marks a defining moment. “Working on Paan Parda Zarda has been one of the most creatively fulfilling chapters of my career,” he says. “Coming from the world of Mirzapur and reuniting with Gurmeet (Singh) felt both familiar and refreshing. But this... this is a brand new universe. The writing is raw, the stakes are high, and the characters are anything but predictable.”

He adds, “This is the biggest role I’ve taken on so far, not just in terms of screen time, but in the sheer emotional and psychological weight of the character. It’s the kind of storytelling that doesn’t hold back—and I genuinely believe fans of dark, character-driven narratives are going to love what we’ve created.”

With buzz already building and expectations running high, Paan Parda Zarda is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about crime dramas in recent memory—layered, explosive, and entirely unmissable.