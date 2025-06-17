Cinema

Priyanshu Painyuli wraps ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ — a gritty gangster saga from the makers of ‘Mirzapur’

From ‘Mirzapur’ to mayhem, Priyanshu Painyuli takes centre stage in ‘Paan Parda Zarda’, a visceral descent into underworld chaos
Priyanshu Painyuli
Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has officially wrapped the final leg of filming for his upcoming gangster epic Paan Parda Zarda—a high-octane crime drama set to shake up the genre. Brought to life by the creators behind cult hits like Mirzapur, the series also stars powerhouse performers Mona Singh and Tanya Maniktala in pivotal roles.

Brace for bullets and betrayals

Set deep within the smoke-filled dens and shadowy alleys of the criminal underworld, Paan Parda Zarda promises a heady mix of grit, emotion, and adrenaline. With its slow-burn intensity and morally complex characters, the series offers more than just bullets and bravado—it dives into the heart of ambition, loyalty, and betrayal.

Priyanshu Painyuli and Mona Singh

For Priyanshu, best known for his breakout role as Robin in Mirzapur, this new venture marks a defining moment. “Working on Paan Parda Zarda has been one of the most creatively fulfilling chapters of my career,” he says. “Coming from the world of Mirzapur and reuniting with Gurmeet (Singh) felt both familiar and refreshing. But this... this is a brand new universe. The writing is raw, the stakes are high, and the characters are anything but predictable.”

He adds, “This is the biggest role I’ve taken on so far, not just in terms of screen time, but in the sheer emotional and psychological weight of the character. It’s the kind of storytelling that doesn’t hold back—and I genuinely believe fans of dark, character-driven narratives are going to love what we’ve created.”

With buzz already building and expectations running high, Paan Parda Zarda is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about crime dramas in recent memory—layered, explosive, and entirely unmissable.

Priyanshu Painyuli on playing Dev in crime drama Shehar Lakhot
