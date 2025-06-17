R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi to redefine the norms of love

Director Vivek Soni shares , “Aap Jaisa Koi is a film about breaking free from the walls we build around ourselves. It's about embracing the awkwardness and vulnerability of love. Working with Netflix again after Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been a fulfilling experience, and I’m excited to present a love story that’s tender, messy, and intimate, one that embraces vulnerability without losing its charm and breeziness. It quietly questions the roles we fall into in relationships and reflects the quiet courage it takes to truly let someone in. With R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh bringing so much heart to their roles, the film reflects the authenticity that viewers truly connect with. It’s a modern romance that speaks to the need for real connections in today’s world.”

So, whether you speak fluent Sanskrit, perfect French, the language of love, or are simply a fan of a heartfelt family drama — Aap Jaisa Koi is here to charm its way into your heart. Get ready to swipe right on this one-of-a-kind romance, because when opposites attract, Aap Jaisa Koi happens!