Farhan Akhtar celebrates 21 years of Lakshya, calls it a story about finding purpose

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a moment to celebrate a major milestone as his directorial venture Lakshya completed 21 years since its release.

Marking the occasion on social media, Farhan reflected on the film’s enduring impact, calling it “a story about finding purpose.” Released in 2004, the coming-of-age drama starring Hrithik Roshan continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema for its powerful narrative and inspiring message. On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram handle and shared a video compiling memorable moments from the film, captioning it: “Celebrating 21 years of a story about finding purpose, one step at a time. #21YearsOfLakshya.”

He also tagged the cast of the film in his post, acknowledging their contribution to the memorable journey of Lakshya. Released in 2004, Lakshya—meaning aim—was a powerful coming-of-age war drama that marked Farhan Akhtar’s second directorial venture. Backed by producer Ritesh Sidhwani and written by veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, the film brought together an impressive cast including Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.