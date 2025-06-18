Yash relocates ‘Toxic’ shoot to Mumbai for mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s comfort

South superstar Yash is setting new standards—not just on screen, but off it too. The KGF actor, who is currently filming for his much-awaited film Toxic, has reportedly taken a personal call to move the shooting schedule to Mumbai, prioritising the well-being of his co-star, Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child.

Toxic star Yash makes special arrangements for Kiara Advani during pregnancy, shooting now underway in Mumbai

According to reports, Yash requested director Geetu Mohandas and producer Venkat K. Narayana to shift the shoot from Bengaluru to Mumbai, ensuring a more comfortable environment for Kiara, who announced her pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year.

The couple had shared the news in March via a joint Instagram post that read, “The greatest gift of our lives Coming soon.” Insiders reveal that the transition was smooth, thanks in large part to Yash’s coordination. The shift not only accommodated Kiara’s needs but also reportedly helped reduce production costs, making it a win-win for the team.