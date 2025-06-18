Yash relocates ‘Toxic’ shoot to Mumbai for mom-to-be Kiara Advani’s comfort

South superstar Yash is setting new standards—not just on screen, but off it too. The KGF actor, who is currently filming for his much-awaited film Toxic, has reportedly taken a personal call to move the shooting schedule to Mumbai, prioritising the well-being of his co-star, Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child.
According to reports, Yash requested director Geetu Mohandas and producer Venkat K. Narayana to shift the shoot from Bengaluru to Mumbai, ensuring a more comfortable environment for Kiara, who announced her pregnancy with husband Sidharth Malhotra earlier this year.
The couple had shared the news in March via a joint Instagram post that read, “The greatest gift of our lives Coming soon.” Insiders reveal that the transition was smooth, thanks in large part to Yash’s coordination. The shift not only accommodated Kiara’s needs but also reportedly helped reduce production costs, making it a win-win for the team.
Yash, who’s been on a cinematic hiatus since KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), had earlier announced Toxic in March this year. Alongside unveiling a gritty poster featuring himself in a black leather jacket and hat—gun in hand, town ablaze behind him—he also revealed the film’s release date. Toxic is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, aligning with the festive weekend of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Eid. Interestingly, the title Toxic was conceived by Yash himself. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained the layered meaning behind the name. “We have fairy tales for kids, but no one is making fairy tales for grown-ups. Today’s world is filled with complexities, and the word ‘toxic’ reflects so much of that. It felt like the right fit,” he said.
With Toxic, Yash returns to the big screen in what promises to be an edgy, genre-defying film. However, industry buzz suggests it could face a box office face-off with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. An official confirmation from Bhansali’s camp is still pending.
