50 years on, ‘Jaws’ still teaches Hollywood what a real blockbuster looks like

Half a century after Jaws first terrified beachgoers and turned cinema on its head, Steven Spielberg’s Great White thriller remains as sharp as ever. Released on 20 June 1975, Jaws didn't just break box office records—it birthed a cultural phenomenon, launched the modern blockbuster, and redefined what summer at the movies could mean.

As Jaws turns 50, Hollywood celebrates the original big-screen thriller that changed everything—while still missing its most important lessons

At the time, Universal’s wide-release strategy was bold and virtually unheard of, rolling out the film in 409 theatres with an unprecedented marketing push. The gamble paid off. In its opening weekend alone, Jaws grossed $7.9 million—an astronomical figure for the era—and went on to rake in $260 million in the US. Adjusted for inflation, that’s about $1.5 billion today.