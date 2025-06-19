Director Indrajit Nattoji’s Madam Driver to screen at New York Indian Film Festival 2025

Madam Driver, a powerful new featurette by Aafat-e-Ishq director Indrajit Nattoji, starring acclaimed actress Kitu Gidwani, is set to be screened at the prestigious New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2025. The film will be showcased as part of a stellar line-up of Indian independent cinemas, featuring works of Anupam Kher, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Manoj Bajpayee.

Kitu Gidwani's Madam Driver to be screened at NYIFF 2025

Best known for her iconic roles in Swabhimaan, Shaktimaan, and the film Fashion, Kitu Gidwani leads the cast in this poignant story about personal transformation and quiet defiance. Madam Driver also stars Ankit Siwach—recognised for his work in Manmohini, Beyhadh 2, and the upcoming 120 Bahadur—alongside Bhavna Pani (Tezz). Ankit will be representing the film at the NYIFF screening in New York.

Speaking about the film’s selection at NYIFF, Indrajit Nattoji said, “Madam Driver is more than just a story about learning to drive—it’s a quiet act of resistance against the deep-rooted patriarchal narratives that continue to define gender roles in much of our society. It also reflects a version of India that I grew up in—one where people connect as humans first, beyond the boundaries of religion, caste, or class. I’m honoured to present this film at NYIFF 2025, alongside some of India’s most compelling independent cinema. And I’m proud that Ankit Siwach, whose nuanced performance brings so much heart to the film, will be representing it at the festival. Sharing Madam Driver with a global audience is a reminder that stories of everyday courage can resonate far beyond borders.”