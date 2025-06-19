Shaitaan 2: Two Scripts, and one major decision for Ajay Devgn

With the major box office achievement of Shaitaan, expectations for its sequel, Shaitaan 2, are mounting, and with producer and star Ajay Devgn having to make a big choice about the direction of the film. According to reports, the makers are weighing two different storylines for the horror-drama’s sequel.

Ajay Devgn to take call on Shaitaan 2 sequel after Vash Level 2 release

One choice is a fresh script already written by Aamil Keeyan Khan, who also collaborated on the first film. Yet, Ajay is also considering a direct adaptation of the new Gujarati release Vash Level 2, coming out in August 2025. This is somewhat problematic because Shaitaan was itself based on the Gujarati film Vash (2023), but with a very changed climax.

Ajay will make the final decision regarding the Shaitaan 2 script after weighing the audience's response to Vash Level 2, as per a news report. The source indicates that Vash Level 2 takes place 12 years from the initial outing, with the lead character learning the bad force has not completely departed his daughter. This contrasts with the ending of Shaitaan, in which Ajay’s character managed to save his daughter and reunite with his family. Because of this deviation, the Shaitaan crew originally came up with an original story with the retained backstory.

That said, Devgn and his team have discussed the matter with Vash Level 2 writer-director Krishnadev Yagnik. There’s every chance of buying rights to the Gujarati film if it turns out to be a box office success, with Aamil Keeyan Khan then re-making it for the Hindi audience.

The original cast members such as Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala are all set to appear in their respective roles in Shaitaan 2, which will be directed by Vikas Bahl. The sequel also hints at a bolder realization of Ajay’s character than his passive one in the original film.

Apart from Shaitaan 2, Ajay Devgn also has a hectic lineup of upcoming releases including Drishyam 3, Son Of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Dhamaal 4.