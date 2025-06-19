Sony Pictures Classics gets global airline rights for Russell Crowe, Rami Malek starrer Nuremberg

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American and worldwide airline rights to James Vanderbilt’s Nuremberg, starring Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon. Written and directed by Vanderbilt, the film is a thrilling drama set in post-war Germany based on the book The Nazi and the Psychiatrist by Jack El-Hai.

Nuremberg: The thrilling Nazi drama

Nuremberg chronicles the true story of the eponymous trials held by the Allies against the defeated Nazi regime. The film centres on American psychiatrist Douglas Kelley (Rami Malek), who is tasked with determining whether Nazi prisoners are fit to stand trial for their war crimes and finds himself in a complex battle of wits with Hermann Goring (Russell Crowe), Hitler’s right-hand man.

The film will be released in theatres in the US on November 7, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Trials, according to a press release. Nuremberg also features Richard E. Grant, Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Mark O’Brien, Colin Hanks, Lydia Peckham, Wrenn Schmidt, Lotte Verbeek and Andreas Pietschmann.

“I am beyond thrilled to be reuniting with Michael and Tom and the whole Sony Pictures Classics team, who ten years ago took a chance on me as a first-time director, and whose legacy of championing great films makes them an incredible partner,” said James Vanderbilt. “Nuremberg explores the fragile boundary between justice and vengeance in the aftermath of unimaginable atrocity. As we approach the 80th anniversary of this unprecedented moment in history, this story feels more urgent than ever, and I can’t wait for audiences to see it on the big screen.”

Written and directed by James Vanderbilt, Nuremberg is a major work, a riveting subject, even more relevant today, that will speak to audiences of all ages. Russell Crowe, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, and Leo Woodall are all at their career best here.

James Vanderbilt previously wrote and directed Cate Blanchett-starrer Truth and wrote the much-acclaimed Zodiac for filmmaker David Fincher.