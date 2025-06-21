Jana Nayagan: First look of Vijay’s final film to release at midnight on June 22

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on January 9, 2026, just ahead of the festive season of Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Positioned as a cinematic tribute to Thalapathy Vijay’s extraordinary journey, both on and off screen, the film has already generated huge buzz, especially after its electrifying first-look poster went viral online.

The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, with a stellar ensemble cast that includes Mamitha Baiju, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and Narain. On the technical front, the project boasts top-tier talent, with cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, music by Anirudh Ravichander, editing by Pradeep E Raghav, stunt choreography by Anal Arasu, and art direction by Selva.

With KVN Productions and Phars Film reportedly crafting a detailed global release strategy, Jana Nayagan is expected to reach audiences across continents, making Vijay’s final on-screen appearance a truly global event. As the clock ticks down to June 22, fans are eagerly awaiting the First Roar that will mark the beginning of the end of an iconic cinematic era

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress