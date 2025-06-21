Materialists OTT release: When and where to watch this Dakota Johnson rom-com

Celine Song, the Oscar-nominated director of Past Lives, has a new romantic comedy, Materialists, featuring an all-star cast led by Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal.
Set against the backdrop of New York City, the film explores a tangled love triangle, with Dakota Johnson playing a matchmaker caught between her ex and her ideal match.
Materialists was released in theatres across the United States on 13 June 2025, but international audiences will have to wait a little longer. The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on 16 August 2025.
As for its digital release, Materialists is currently not available on any OTT platform. While many films typically follow a quick transition from cinemas to streaming, Materialists seems to be taking a more traditional approach. According to reports, the film is unlikely to stream on Netflix. Instead, it is expected to follow the streaming path of other A24 productions.
A24, the studio behind Materialists, has a content distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, making Max (formerly HBO Max) the primary streaming home for many of its recent and upcoming titles.
Although the makers have not officially confirmed the OTT release date, it is expected that Materialists will stream on Max under the “Pay-1” window — an arrangement where a film streams after its theatrical and rental windows close.
If Materialists follows the pattern of previous A24 releases like Babygirl, it could be available for digital purchase or rental by July 2025. The film may then be released for streaming on Max around October 2025, depending on its box office performance. These timelines, however, are only estimates and are subject to change.
For viewers looking to watch it online once available, Max offers subscription plans starting at $9.99/month with ads or $16.99/month for an ad-free experience. The platform is also available through bundled plans with Disney+ and Hulu.
With a compelling cast and a celebrated director at the helm, Materialists is set to revive the charm of romantic comedies and while it may take a while to land on your favorite streaming service, it certainly seems worth the wait.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.