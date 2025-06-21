Materialists OTT release: When and where to watch this Dakota Johnson rom-com

Materialists was released in theatres across the United States on 13 June 2025, but international audiences will have to wait a little longer. The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on 16 August 2025.

As for its digital release, Materialists is currently not available on any OTT platform. While many films typically follow a quick transition from cinemas to streaming, Materialists seems to be taking a more traditional approach. According to reports, the film is unlikely to stream on Netflix. Instead, it is expected to follow the streaming path of other A24 productions.

A24, the studio behind Materialists, has a content distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, making Max (formerly HBO Max) the primary streaming home for many of its recent and upcoming titles.

Although the makers have not officially confirmed the OTT release date, it is expected that Materialists will stream on Max under the “Pay-1” window — an arrangement where a film streams after its theatrical and rental windows close.