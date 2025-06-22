Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti revisits the 2002 attack; here’s when it releases

Akshaye stars as Major Hanut Singh, the stoic and sharp NSG officer spearheading the mission. Joining him are Gautam Rode as Major Samar, Vivek Dahiya as Captain Rohit Bagga, Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bibek, and Abhilash Chaudhary in the chilling role of terrorist leader Iqbal. The ensemble cast also includes Parvin Dabas, Samir Soni, Abhimanyu Singh, Mir Sarwar, Manjari Fadnis, Chandan Roy, and Shivam Bhaargava. The film has been produced by Abhimanyu Singh in collaboration with Zee Studios and Contiloe Pictures, with a screenplay by William Borthwick and Simon Fantauzzo. Tejal Shetye serves as director of photography, while editing is handled by Mukesh Thakur.

Described as a standalone sequel to State of Siege: 26/11, the upcoming release continues the franchise’s tribute to India’s elite security forces, focusing on real-life heroism that often goes untold. In line with the announcement, the makers recently dropped a powerful poster on Instagram. It depicts temple pillars casting shadows that form the silhouette of a lone commando — an image that strikes a chord with themes of reverence, sacrifice and unwavering courage.