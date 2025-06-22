Danny Boyle shot '28 Years Later' on iPhones; here’s why that matters

Rather than stage this human regression through polished set-pieces, the director opted for a raw, stripped-back shooting style. iPhones, he explained, allowed the team to get closer to the characters, capture sudden bursts of chaos, and maintain a documentary-like realism. The result? Violence that feels “startling,” in his words—immediate, unfiltered, and unsettlingly real.

Screenwriter Alex Garland, whose vision for fast-moving infected creatures in the original film helped redefine modern zombie cinema, returns as co-creator. And while Danny admits he avoids watching most zombie films himself, Alex remains the genre anchor—pulling influence from titles like The Last of Us, while also keeping 28 Years Later distinct.

The irony isn’t lost on fans that the sequel arrives in 2025, not 2031, which would have been a perfect calendar match. Danny, ever the pragmatist, jokes that waiting another six years would have been clever marketing—but he wasn’t willing to bet on longevity. So he moved ahead, fuelled by creative urgency and perhaps a bit of dark humour. With its hybrid of lo-fi tech and high-concept storytelling, 28 Years Later isn’t just a return to form—it’s a reminder that sometimes the best way to depict the end of the world is through the lens of the everyday. Even if that lens happens to be on a phone in your pocket.