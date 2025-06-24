Anurag Basu Says 'Metro... In Dino' is more Pritam’s film than his

Director Anurag Basu, known for his heartfelt storytelling, has opened up about his upcoming film Metro... In Dino, revealing that he believes the film belongs more to music composer Pritam than to himself. The two have shared a creative partnership spanning nearly two decades, and this latest collaboration further strengthens their bond.

Music is the heartbeat of Metro... In Dino,' says Anurag Basu, praising Pritam's contribution

In a recent conversation, Anurag emphasised the central role music plays in the narrative of Metro... In Dino. “This film is more of Pritam’s than mine. When you watch it in its entirety, you’ll see how essential the music is. It acts like a thread, tying all the stories together,” he said.

Reflecting on their long-standing creative chemistry, Basu shared that their similar tastes—be it in music, food, or even their shared “laziness”—help them effortlessly craft memorable soundtracks. “We don’t have a set process. The story and the songs evolve together. My narrative shapes the music, and the music, in turn, shapes the story,” he explained.

He also recalled moments when Pritam would remember old melodies no one else did, showcasing the composer’s deep musical intuition. “There’s no structured way we create songs. It just happens. We’re both laid-back by nature, always postponing things till tomorrow,” Basu added with a laugh.

Metro... In Dino features a stellar ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Neena Gupta. Promising soul-touching stories set against the backdrop of bustling urban life, the film serves as a contemporary companion to Basu’s acclaimed Life in a... Metro.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

Metro... In Dino is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 4, 2025.

