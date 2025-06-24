Jon Bernthal to return as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jon Bernthal is officially back as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day — the fourth instalment in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set for a theatrical release in the US on July 31, 2026, and will begin production in England this summer, helmed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton.
Jon, known for gritty performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, Sicario and Ford v Ferrari, first suited up as The Punisher in 2016, debuting in Netflix’s Daredevil Season 2. His brooding, bullet-heavy portrayal earned him his own solo series, which cemented his character as one of Marvel’s most brutal vigilantes.
While the original shows were shelved after Netflix’s Marvel wipeout in 2019, Jon recently re-entered the MCU fold in Daredevil: Born Again under Marvel Studios’ new rebooted banner. Now, he’s bringing that same hard-edged persona into Spidey’s orbit — a significant move that hints at a darker, more grounded tone for the next phase of Spider-Man films.
The upcoming film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), where a global mind-wipe erased the memory of Peter Parker’s identity as Spider-Man. With the stakes reset and Peter back to anonymity, Brand New Day promises a new chapter — and the inclusion of Frank Castle suggests that the friendly neighbourhood hero may find himself caught between law and vengeance.
Tom Holland returns in the titular role, alongside franchise regulars Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned, both reprising their roles despite the plot twist that left their characters unaware of Peter’s dual life.
Titled after a major comic-book arc, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already generating buzz as a crossover-heavy addition to Marvel’s future slate. With The Punisher stepping into the mainstream MCU narrative, fans can expect a fresh take on alliances, morality, and Spider-Man’s ongoing balancing act between hope and hardship.
