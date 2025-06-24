Jon Bernthal to return as The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jon Bernthal is officially back as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day — the fourth instalment in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man franchise under the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is set for a theatrical release in the US on July 31, 2026, and will begin production in England this summer, helmed by Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Jon, known for gritty performances in The Wolf of Wall Street, Sicario and Ford v Ferrari, first suited up as The Punisher in 2016, debuting in Netflix’s Daredevil Season 2. His brooding, bullet-heavy portrayal earned him his own solo series, which cemented his character as one of Marvel’s most brutal vigilantes.

While the original shows were shelved after Netflix’s Marvel wipeout in 2019, Jon recently re-entered the MCU fold in Daredevil: Born Again under Marvel Studios’ new rebooted banner. Now, he’s bringing that same hard-edged persona into Spidey’s orbit — a significant move that hints at a darker, more grounded tone for the next phase of Spider-Man films.