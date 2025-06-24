Panchayat season 4 is out on Amazon Prime and here’s what the audience can expect

The residents of Phulera are back in a whole new series of Panchayat with all new drama and comedy. The beloved TVF series, which dropped its highly anticipated new chapter at midnight on June 24 on Amazon Prime Video, has already captured widespread attention and excitement among the fans.

The dedicated fans have shared mixed reactions to the new season — while many appreciated the unfolding comedy and charm of village life, others took to social media to express that they found the previous seasons more compelling.

One of the X users have posted saying, “Panchayat is a step up but feels stretched with less humor. The love angle adds charm but lacks depth. Prahlad’s role shows promise & Pradhan’s arc could be key next season. A tighter screenplay is needed else dragging it further may do more harm than good”.

So what should you expect from this fourth season of the comedy drama series Panchayat?

More politics than comedy?

Well, as per some of the viewers’ comments this season brings forth more political rivalries than comic touches in the narratives. But the good thing here is that the creators are not scared to talk about the government or even against it, so the viewers will have a gala time watching it as the unpredictable backlashes are the hook-on in the series. One of the X user shared, “Not as good as previous seasons. Politics is the major plot, can't help but compare with previous seasons.”

Character growth

The new season promises meaningful character development, with several key figures undergoing personal growth and facing transformative challenges. Neena Gupta who is playing the role of Manju Devi has a massive change and growth as compared to the other seasons. Her strength as a woman is powerfully revealed, even against the backdrop of a traditional village setting, where the audience will get to have the glimpse of how from being the token Pradhan of the village, she actually takes charge and sets an example for all the ladies out there. One of the standout moments that is sure to captivate the audience is when she confidently calls out her husband’s subtle mistakes — marking a significant leap in her character development.

Character downfalls

The show has certain disappointments as well which makes the audience love the previous seasons better. As for the main protagonist Abhishek, he is portrayed as the emotionally unavailable person which the female lead Rinki doesn’t quite deserve. But this romantic angle is also a hook where the audience is exposed to the realities of some love stories without giving them much delusions.

Story development

Staying true to its roots, the latest season of Panchayat once again captures the raw, unembellished essence of village life. This grounded portrayal has remained one of the show's most beloved qualities — offering an honest reflection of rural India that resonates deeply with audiences, precisely because it resists romanticization and delusions of reality.

In summary, Panchayat season 4 promises a heartfelt blend of authentic village life, sharp comedy, meaningful character growth, and strong female representation. Whether you’re a longtime viewer or new to the series, this chapter is set to captivate and charm in equal measure. Don’t miss it!