Randeep Hooda sparks buzz with bald look tease for upcoming role

Insiders didn’t stay quiet for long. A source close to the actor confirmed the buzz, sharing that the transformation is part of an early look test for an upcoming project set to go on floors soon.

“Randeep has always surprised both his audiences and the industry with how far he goes to embody a character. This new look is work in progress of something new that is coming up. Randeep always goes to lengths to look the part,” the source revealed.

This wouldn’t be Randeep’s first foray into full-blown metamorphosis. From the haunting vulnerability of Sarbjit to the brooding charm of Main Aur Charles and the gravitas of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the actor has made a career out of disappearing into his characters—physically and psychologically.

While the internet buzzes with theories and fan art, one thing’s certain: something intense is percolating in the Randeep’s universe. And if history is any indication, it’s going to be worth the wait.