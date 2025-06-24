Vijay Antony’s Maargan: First 6 minutes to be released ahead of June 27 theatrical premiere

In a bold and confident move, the makers of the upcoming investigative fantasy thriller Maargan, directed by Leo John Paul, have announced they will release the first six minutes of the film ahead of its theatrical debut on June 27.

Vijay Antony’s Maargan: First 6 minutes to release ahead of theatrical debut on June 27

The announcement was made by lead actor Vijay Antony himself on Tuesday morning via his X (formerly Twitter) timeline. He wrote: "#MAARGAN‘s first 6 minutes releasing tomorrow at 6 PM. Three days to go. #maarganfromjune27. @leojohnpaultw @AJDhishan990 @mrsvijayantony @vijayantonyfilm @SureshProdns @SpiritMediaIN"

This strategic decision reflects the strong faith the team has in the film’s gripping content. They believe the intense opening will captivate audiences and build momentum for its release.

Maargan has already created significant buzz, thanks to a compelling trailer that introduced Vijay Antony as Dhruv, a Mumbai police officer on a mission. After suffering a personal tragedy, Dhruv sets out to track down a serial killer targeting young girls. The killer’s terrifying method — injecting victims with a drug that leaves their bodies charred — adds to the film’s dark intrigue. But as the investigation progresses, Dhruv and his team realize the suspect is far more formidable than they ever imagined.

Speaking to a news agency, director Leo John Paul — a renowned editor making his directorial debut — described the film’s unique genre mix:“Forty percent of the film focuses on investigation. The remaining sixty percent dives into mystery, particularly around astral travel. If you notice the last shot of the trailer, it shows an astral body leaving the character. Fantasy allows me to view cinema in a larger-than-life way, and we’ve blended both fantasy and thriller elements equally in Maargan.”

Apart from Vijay Antony, the film also stars Ajay Dhishan, Samuthirakani, Brigida, Deepshikha, Mahanathi Shankar, and Vinodh Sagar in key roles.

Vijay Antony has also composed the film’s music, while his wife, Fatima Vijay Antony, serves as producer. The cinematography is handled by S. Yuva, with editing by Leo John Paul himself.

Maargan is all set to hit theatres on June 27 — but audiences will get a taste of the mystery early, when the first six minutes drop at 6 PM tomorrow.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress