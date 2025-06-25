Priyanka Chopra Jonas spills on being the only woman on the high–testosterone set of Prime Video’s Heads of State

Actress Priyanka Chopra will next be seen as the M16 agent Noel Bisset in the much–awaited Hollywood drama, Heads of State, slated to release on July 2, this year.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens up on working in Prime Video’s Heads of State

Ahead of the release, Priyanka spilled the beans on what it was like being the only woman in a male–dominated movie starring John Cena and Idris Elba.

Sharing her experience of working alongside Cena and Elba, PeeCee said, “Oh, it was amazing. I didn’t feel left out at all. It didn’t feel like... It wasn’t like it was high school. They wanted to work together when they did Suicide Squad, and that’s where the inception of the movie came about. And Peter Safran (Producer) was like, we've got to bottle and sell this.”

“So I’m just really happy to be on the ride with them and be the only girl in this, like, really masculine energy. I had a great time,” she added. Cena and Elba were previously seen together in the 2021 outing The Suicide Squad as Peacemaker and Bloodsport respectively.