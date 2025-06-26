Aaron Sorkin developing follow-up to 'The Social Network'

The story of social media giant Facebook and its billionaire owner Mark Zuckerberg is set to be explored further by filmmaker Aaron Sorkin in a follow-up to his critically-acclaimed movie "The Social Network".

Sorkin had adapted Ben Mezrich's 2009 book "The Accidental Billionaires" for the 2010 movie, which was directed by David Fincher and chronicled how Zuckerberg started Facebook from his dorm at Harvard University as well as the legal dispute he had with co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

The sequel is currently titled "The Social Network Part II" and is set up at Sony Pictures, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.