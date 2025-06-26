Ahmed Khan on filming 'Tu Jaane Na' in freezing 5°C: ‘Katrina never complained’

Director and choreographer Ahmed Khan has shared fond memories of filming the iconic track Tu Jaane Na from Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, reflecting on the extreme conditions the cast and crew endured during the shoot. The romantic number, featuring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, remains one of Bollywood’s most cherished songs, not only for its soulful melody but also for its stunning visuals, shot in the striking landscape of Pamukkale, Turkey.

Recalling the experience, Ahmed revealed how the team battled freezing temperatures throughout the shoot. “It was beautiful, but freezing, and Katrina had to wear light, summery costumes, even though the temperature was close to 5°C. But we chose the gothic black outfit and there was no make up at all on her. Despite the harsh conditions, she remained completely professional and gave every shot her best.”