What to know about the next James Bond movie now that Denis Villeneuve will direct it

In the 50-plus years of James Bond, the wait between films has never gone longer than six years. The next entry, and first since Daniel Craig’s dramatic exit, may test that — but things are speeding up.

On Wednesday, Amazon MGM Studio announced that Denis Villeneuve will direct the 26th Bond movie, putting the franchise in the hands of one of the most respected big-budget filmmakers. Here’s what to know about that decision, and where things stand for 007.

From ‘Dune’ to Bond: Denis Villeneuve has had quite the journey

Villeneuve, the 57-year-old French Canadian director, edged out other filmmakers who were reportedly eyed for the gig, including Edward Berger (“Conclave”) and Paul King (“Paddington 2”). Since emerging with 2010’s “Incendies,” Villeneuve has established himself as a steward of cinematic IP (“Blade Runner 2049,” “Dune”) and a specialist in dark, doom-laden spectacle (“Sicaro,” “Arrival”).

“James Bond is in the hands of one of today’s greatest filmmakers,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.