4 dark academia films perfect for rainy days

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

While the entire Harry Potter series embodies many aspects of dark academia, from gothic castles and ancient libraries to philosophical musings and deep friendships, The Goblet of Fire stands out for its heightened darkness.

Enter Hogwarts with Harry as he joins a deadly magical tournament and uncovers the return of Voldemort. The visuals of candlelit halls, stormy grounds, and forbidden corridors make it an ideal watch when the weather outside mirrors the mood inside Hogwarts.