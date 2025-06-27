4 dark academia films perfect for rainy days

There’s something about gloomy skies and the sound of rain that makes you want to curl up with a story steeped in mystery, melancholy, and intellectual intrigue. Enter: dark academia, a cinematic and literary aesthetic that celebrates the moody beauty of knowledge, art, and tragedy. If you're ready for a moody marathon, here are five films that capture the brooding allure of dark academia, which are perfect for your next rainy day in.
The Picture of Dorian Gray (2009)
Based on Oscar Wilde’s classic novel, this film adaptation is soaked in dark elegance. Dorian Gray’s descent into vanity, vice, and madness, while a cursed portrait bears the marks of his soul’s decay, is a masterclass in gothic storytelling. Themes of aesthetic obsession, eternal youth, and moral corruption make this a cornerstone of dark academia cinema. The foggy streets of Victorian London and decadent interiors add to its haunting beauty.
Bulbbul (2020)
Set in 19th-century Bengal, Bulbbul is a visually stunning and emotionally haunting tale that blends gothic horror with feminist folklore. At the heart of the story is a young girl who grows into a mysterious woman presiding over a village plagued by supernatural deaths. The film’s lush red hues, shadowy mansions, and poetic narrative style perfectly align with the dark academia aesthetic.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
While the entire Harry Potter series embodies many aspects of dark academia, from gothic castles and ancient libraries to philosophical musings and deep friendships, The Goblet of Fire stands out for its heightened darkness.
Enter Hogwarts with Harry as he joins a deadly magical tournament and uncovers the return of Voldemort. The visuals of candlelit halls, stormy grounds, and forbidden corridors make it an ideal watch when the weather outside mirrors the mood inside Hogwarts.
The Beguiled (2017)
Set during the American Civil War, Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled takes place in a secluded girls' school in Virginia. When an injured Union soldier is taken in, tension begins to simmer beneath the prim-and-proper surface.
The slow-burning narrative, ethereal lighting, and themes of repression and control align closely with the dark academia aesthetic. It’s a quiet, eerie tale of desire, education, and power struggles.
Whether you’re chasing shadows through candlelit corridors or pondering human nature by the window, these films will immerse you in the moody, scholarly, and poetic world of dark academia. All you need is a cup of tea, a warm blanket, and the patter of rain outside.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.