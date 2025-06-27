Anirban Chakrabarti decodes his role in the film Mrigaya

A

I really liked the fact that the defined norms about a hero or a heroine have changed over the last few years. Today, someone with ordinary looks like us can also lead a project and people are writing scripts with us in mind, where we play the main character. With the advent of OTT platforms, different kinds of content are being invented, where we are seeing protagonists who are ordinary in looks and manner. I feel blessed that people have embraced me beyond just Eken Babu, and that filmmakers continue to see me as a versatile actor, casting me in diverse roles.