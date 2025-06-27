Anirban Chakrabarti decodes his role in the film Mrigaya
Actor Anirban Chakrabarti aka Eken Babu is surely the flavour of the season with The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika still drawing crowds to the theatre. Today, his film Mrigaya, directed by debutant director Abhirup Ghosh, releases in theatres. Anirban plays a cop in this movie too, and we caught up with the down-to-earth actor for a candid chat on the same. Excerpts from the chat:
Anirban Chakrabarti on Mrigaya, playing cops and living simply
When you started as an actor, did you ever think that you could be playing the lead in a movie despite not having the typical looks of a hero?
I really liked the fact that the defined norms about a hero or a heroine have changed over the last few years. Today, someone with ordinary looks like us can also lead a project and people are writing scripts with us in mind, where we play the main character. With the advent of OTT platforms, different kinds of content are being invented, where we are seeing protagonists who are ordinary in looks and manner. I feel blessed that people have embraced me beyond just Eken Babu, and that filmmakers continue to see me as a versatile actor, casting me in diverse roles.
You have again played a cop in Mrigaya...
I always say in jest that I have graduated in the role of a cop because I have done around 10 to 12 such so far, and they are of various shades including a funny cop (Lalbazaar), a sensitive cop (Chaalchitro), and a bad cop turning into a good cop (Satyameva Jayate). Here, I play a cop who analyses the technical scene to put the crime into perspective and help apprehend the criminal at large.
How did you prepare for the role?
I play Rudra, a technical support officer in the police who is brought in to investigate the murder of a sex worker in a red light area. He is known as the hawk for his keen eye and sharp observation. I tried to understand the technical know-how of how one traces criminal footprints through technology for this film before we started shooting for the film.
How different is the real Anirban from Eken Babu?
I am very different from any of the characters I play, but there’s also a bit of me in all the characters I play. I am a simple, nature-loving person who avoids complexities and believes that honesty should be a natural quality in humans. I love to read, travel and listen to music, and unlike Eken, I am not a foodie. I like simple, home-cooked meals.
You recently completed shooting Ashani and Bibi Payra with Swastika Mukherjee. How was it working with her?
I have always been her fan. She is a straightforward person who never hesitates to speak her mind. She is always prepared as an actress and doesn’t carry the baggage of her fame.